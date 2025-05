With us in the studio, we’re honored to welcome Dr. Jocelyn Clark. She’s a musician, professor, and the first non-Korean to be named an official master of gayageum sanjo which is recognized as Jeollabuk-do Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 40. She has over 30 years of experience studying the gayageum, continues to pass on Korea’s traditional music to her students at Pai Chai University and performs across the country. She joins us today to share what drew her to the gayageum and her experiences training in Korean traditional music.