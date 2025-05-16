Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

N. Korean Cultural and Natural Heritage Recognized by UNESCO

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2025-05-21

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News
The North Korean portion of Mt. Paekdu has recently earned recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark, marking the first time a North Korean site has been included in the Global Geopark list. 

North Korea though does possess some cultural and natural heritage items recognized by UNESCO. 

The country has been increasingly focused on preserving both tangible and intangible aspects of its cultural heritage, even enacting legislation that specifically encourages the registration of sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List. 

Beyond its cultural elements already inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, such as the Arirang folk song and kimchi-making, the number of North Korea's natural heritage sites is also expanding.

Let's explore the specific UNESCO World Heritage sites in North Korea and the motivations behind the country's pursuit of international cultural recognition.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >