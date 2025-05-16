N. Korean Cultural and Natural Heritage Recognized by UNESCO

ⓒ KBS News

The North Korean portion of Mt. Paekdu has recently earned recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark, marking the first time a North Korean site has been included in the Global Geopark list.





North Korea though does possess some cultural and natural heritage items recognized by UNESCO.





The country has been increasingly focused on preserving both tangible and intangible aspects of its cultural heritage, even enacting legislation that specifically encourages the registration of sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List.





Beyond its cultural elements already inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, such as the Arirang folk song and kimchi-making, the number of North Korea's natural heritage sites is also expanding.





Let's explore the specific UNESCO World Heritage sites in North Korea and the motivations behind the country's pursuit of international cultural recognition.