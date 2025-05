BTS’s J-HOPE has made history as the first K-pop male solo artist to grace the cover of Billboard magazine.





The singer was featured on Billboard's May issue, which discussed the singer's solo tour and evolving artistry beyond BTS.





Currently headlining his Hope on the Stage world tour, J-HOPE recently became the first Korean soloist to book LA’s BMO Stadium. The tour will have final shows in Japan and Goyang next month.