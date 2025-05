ⓒ S2 Entertainment

KISS OF LIFE will release their fourth EP 224 on June 9.





Known for their bold visuals and theme of “freedom,” the group is expected to continue evolving this message through the new album.





Following a successful global tour, they’ll hold an encore concert at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on July 19–20. The tour kicked off in October 2024, and traveled across the US, Europe and Asia.