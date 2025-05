ⓒ JYP Entertainment

TWICE will release their fourth studio album in July.





A teaser clip has been released showing the nine members in cobalt blue, hinting at a bold new concept. This marks their first album since Strategy, which charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and surpassed 1 million sales.





Following the release, TWICE will headline Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 2.