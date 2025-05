#moviespotlight is back with Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet to review Virus, a romantic comedy, starring Bae Doona and Kim Yoon-seok. It follows a woman who is infected by a mysterious love virus that brings fatal consequences. We also review the film, What Does That Nature Say to You which is Hong Sang-soo’s 33rd feature. It’s a deceptively simple story of a nervous boyfriend meeting his girlfriend’s parents. The film explores themes of family and differing world views.