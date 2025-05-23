Part 8. Democratization ovement, the civic power recognized by the world

“March for Our Beloved,” a song of resistance representing democracy and human rights

“March for Our Beloved” was written to commemorate those who were killed during the May Democratization Movement in 1980 and honor its spirit. It was also sung during the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 and anti-regime protests in Myanmar in 2021. The world regards this song as the song of resistance representing freedom and democracy. It also means that Korea’s democratization movement is seen as an exemplary case of democracy in the making.





May Democratization Movement

ⓒ KBS

May Democratization Movement in 1980 After President Park Chung-hee’s assassination on October 26, 1979, the new military regime came to power after a military coup on December 12. In the following spring, large pro-democracy protests took place all across the nation. The military regime declared nationwide martial law on May 17, 1980 and shut down colleges. On May 18, martial law forces facing off students in front of Chonnam National University in Gwangju used excessive violence to suppress the students. When Gwangju citizens heard this news, they joined the protesters. Martial law troops brutally suppressed the demonstrators and even fired shots at them. The May Democratization Movement ended on May 27 by the military’s ruthless suppression, which left countless civilian casualties.

June Democratic Struggles

ⓒ KBS June Democratic Struggles in 1987 Chun Doo-hwan is inaugurated as president following the bloody suppression of the May Democratization Movement, but pro-democracy struggles aiming to overthrow autocratic rule and bring democracy grew even fiercer. Then, in 1987, people became enraged as Seoul National University student Park Jong-chul was tortured to death and Yonsei University student Lee Han-yeol went into a coma after being hit in the head with a teargas canister. Large-scale demonstrations that started on June 10 spread to other parts of the country, compelling presidential candidate Roh Tae-woo to announce the June 29th Declaration in which he promised to institute a direct presidential election system.



The Start of a Civilian Government, the Inauguration of Pres. Kim Young-sam

ⓒ Presidential Archives, Ministry of the Interior and Safety