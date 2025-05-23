Part 9. Saemaul Undong, the New Community Movement

Saemaul Undong, Korea’s Rural Modernization Movement

1. Diligence, Self-help, Cooperation

2. Yellow circle against a green background with a green sprout

3. The early morning bell rings. A new day has come.

Wake up, everyone. Let’s build a new village.





What do these clues point at? The answer is Saemaul Undong.





Distributing cement in the 1970s

ⓒ KBS

Rural Modernization Movement Gives Rise to Saemaul Undong In the early 1970s, when Korea was advocating industrialization and an export-driven economy, the income gap between rural and urban areas widened and rural communities were largely neglected. To help improve the living conditions in rural communities, the government distributed free cement to about 34,000 farming communities around the country. That was the start of Saemaul Undong. The villages used the cement to improve their towns by building community centers and widening the roads. Additional aid was given to well-performing villages, which motivated other communities to upgrade their surroundings.





Saemaul Undong Spreads Saemaul Undong went beyond the initial goal of improving living conditions in rural communities to include awareness change and income boost projects. In fact, the income of farming households reached 85% of that of urban families and some statistics claimed that rural communities beat urban ones in earnings at one point in time. When Saemaul Undong proved to be successful in rural communities, the movement spread to all households as well as offices, factories and even schools.



