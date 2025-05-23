Looking at the Stars / Gourd Song from pansori Heungboga / Barley Threshing Song from Wando-gun County

Even those who are not familiar with constellations recognize the Big Dipper. This constellation was not merely a cluster of stars in the sky but very likely an object of worship for ancient people, judging from the fact that the Big Dipper is engraved inside the old dolmen built in the Bronze Age or painted on the walls of Goguryeo고구려 era tombs. The widely recognized Big Dipper was a divine being that oversaw people’s lifespans and destinies as well as the god of rain. So, women in the old days would pray to the Big Dipper every night for their families’ well-being. Ancient Koreans relied on the Big Dipper so much that even Buddhist temples in Korea would house Chilseonggak칠성각, meaning seven-star pavilions. Many traditional Korean songs are about praying to the godly beings not for wealth or fame, but for fulfilling lives or righteousness. One such song, Hoisimgok회심곡, is an invocation that hopes a person could love his parents with all his heart and live an honorable life. The first song we have for this week’s episode is “Looking at the Stars” sung by Jung Marie. This song is a prayer offered by a woman who was reunited with her love and wished the night would pass slowly so she could spend more time with him.

Looking at the Stars/ Sung by Jung Marie





People might not be familiar with the name Kong Dae-il, but many Koreans know the name Kong Ok-jin. Kong Ok-jin was a dancer who performed ‘Dance of a Hunchback’ and animal dance in the middle of pro-democracy protests in the 1980s. Kong Dae-il was the father of Kong Ok-jin. He was born to a family of artists in 1911. His parents passed away when he was still little, so he was raised by his maternal grandmother. He must have experienced many difficulties because, back in those days, artists were not celebrated, but rather disdained, and he was raised by his maternal grandmother, not by the grandmother on his father’s side. Kong Dae-il believed that it was his fate to live in poverty and sadness. He was so poor that he had to send away his eight-year-old daughter, Kong Ok-jin, to work as a maid in return for only 1,000 won.

Because he was so destitute, he couldn’t study under one pansori teacher for a long time. In pansori, it is important to train with one master pansori singer for an extended period, but Kong Dae-il, who had to beg for free lessons from several masters, could only learn one or two passages at a time, making it impossible for him to perform on his own. But the combination of different singing techniques and characteristics of several singers became Kong Dae-il’s signature style, and he was eventually designated as the practitioner of Heungboga흥보가 and Intangible Cultural Asset of Jeollanam-do Province in 1974. Sadly, however, he had no students to inherit his singing style and left almost no recordings or albums of his voice, which is why most people these days don’t remember the name Kong Dae-il. Let’s listen to a rare recording of him singing a passage from pansori Heungboga.

Gourd Song from pansori Heungboga/ Sung by Kong Dae-il





Rice and barley may look alike but their farming methods differ quite a lot. Rice is planted in the spring and harvested in the fall, while barley, a winter grain, is sown in the fall and reaped in the following spring since the winter cold boosts the yield. Barley harvest is pretty much wrapped up around June 6th, which is called ‘mangjong망종’ by Korea’s seasonal calendar. In the old days, harvested barley would be spread on the ground and threshed with a flail to separate the kernels.





The freshly brewed makgeolli is opaque as milk and cooked barley is heaped high in a big bowl. After finishing this meal, he takes a flail and stands in the yard to thresh the barley. His sunburned shoulders glisten under the sunlight and when he threshes to the rhythm of ‘heya, heya,’ the barley kernels are soon hulled and scattered all over.





This is a poem about barley threshing written by famed Joseon-era scholar Jeong Yak-yong정약용. Most barley threshing songs have the refrain of ‘ongheya옹헤야,’ which Jeong’s writing also described. Let’s listen to “Barley Threshing Song” from Wando-gun County in Jeollanam-do Province sung by Park Nok-jin and others.