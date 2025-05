Film critics Darcy Paquet and Marc Raymond are in the studio for #moviespotlight ! They review first, K-Number, a film exploring the system behind Korea’s international adoptions in the 1960s and 1970s. The film focuses on how adoptees were often given ID numbers then sent abroad, often under questionable circumstances. The next film up for review is Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning. This new instalment in the series is the next part of Tom Cruise’s 30-year long Ethan Hunt arc with high-stakes stunts and an AI villain!