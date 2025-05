ⓒ KBS News

North Korea is particularly vulnerable to climate change-related risks, with forest fires being a significant concern.





The escalating forest fire risks in the country are partly due to hot, dry spring winds and its susceptibility to extreme weather events like floods and droughts.





When forest fires break out, they rapidly spread, driven by the nation’s weather patterns, forest compositions, and topographical features.





Recognizing these challenges, North Korea is working hard to prevent forest fires and mitigate their potential devastating impacts.





Let's find out the underlying reasons behind North Korea's frequent forest fires and the strategies the country is developing to address these critical environmental challenges.