Seventeen’s fifth studio album Happy Burstday sold over 2.26 million copies on the day of release.





The title track of the album, “Thunder” rose to No. 1 on a major domestic music chart, while six other tracks landed in the chart’s top ten.





The album also topped iTunes charts in 15 regions, while “Thunder” led top songs charts in 13 regions. The group debuted the track at a free outdoor concert on a bridge on the Han River last week.