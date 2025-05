ⓒ CUBE Entertainment

I-dle’s eighth EP We Are sold over 1.06 million copies in its first week.





The album has become the group’s fourth straight million-seller. The music video for lead track “Good Thing” has also surpassed 50 million views on YouTube.





We Are is I-dle’s first release since dropping the “(G)” from their previous name (G)I-dle after renewing their contract last December.