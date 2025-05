ⓒ Big Hit Music

Jin of BTS hit No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Songs Global with “Don’t Say You Love Me.” The feat has made him only the fourth K-pop soloist to top the chart and the first Asian artist this year to do so.





The track is the lead single from his second solo album Echo, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The seven-track album also topped charts in Japan and 63 iTunes regions.





Meanwhile, Jin will kick off his first solo fan concert tour this month taking him to nine cities for 18 concerts.