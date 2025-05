ⓒ SM Entertainment

Aespa has announced it will embark on a 10-show tour across Japan in October.





The group will perform in four cities, kicking off the tour in Fukuoka on October 4. Concerts will be held at major venues like Yoyogi Stadium and the newly opened IG Arena. The group, which debuted in Japan last July with the single “Hot Mess,” recently drew a crowd of about 94,000 at Tokyo Dome.





The group will also release a new album in June.