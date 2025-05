ⓒ GREAT M Entertainment

Boy band 82Major will begin its “82 Syndrome” North American tour on June 11.





The tour will make stops in Washington D.C., New York, Boston, and Los Angeles through July 19. Tour details will be shared via the group’s social media.





The tour follows the April release of their third EP, Silence Syndrome, and will take place after their fourth Seoul concert on June 6.