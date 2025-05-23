Passage from pansori Chunhyangga / Jungjungmori Movement from Seo Yong-seok Style Daegeum Sanjo / Cheonnyeonmanse

May 5th by the lunar calendar is Dano단오, the day supposedly filled with the energy of yang. This day of seasonal festivity generally falls before the start of summer. After having planted rice, Koreans would take a day off from work to hold shaman rituals praying for abundant harvests and remembering their ancestors. Dano was the day of fun and relaxation for people in the old days when they didn’t have much entertainment. The most widely enjoyed amusements on Dano were ssireum씨름 or Korean wrestling for men and riding on a swing for women. In pansori Chunhyangga춘향가, Lee Mong-ryong이몽룡 was studying for the national exam for government officials when he wanted to get some fresh air on Dano day. He comes out to Gwanghanru광한루 Pavilion to see people enjoying the holiday and becomes smitten with Chunhyang on a swing. When he asks his manservant Bangja방자 what he is seeing, Bangja replies that he doesn’t see anything probably in an attempt to get his master back to his studies. Not dissuaded, however, Mong-ryong pines for Chunhyang even more. As you can see from this passage, Dano was a good opportunity for young men and women to meet and start a romantic relationship. Let’s listen to pansori diva Oh Jeong-suk singing this passage from pansori Chunhyangga.

Passage from pansori Chunhyangga/ Sung by Oh Jeong-suk





This week’s artist is daegeum virtuoso Seo Yong-seok, the creator of a Seo Yong-seok style daegeum freestyle solo. It requires a lifetime’s dedication to create a sanjo style taking after one’s name. Seo Yong-seok didn’t write only daegeum sanjo pieces but also freestyle solos for piri, ajaeng, and haegeum in addition to new folksongs. He was born in Gokseong곡성 in Jeollanam-do Province. He learned pansori and daegeum from his relatives for his mother’s sister was pansori diva Park Cho-wol박초월 and her husband Kim Kwang-sik김광식, a renowned daegeum artist. Seo Yong-seok started studying music when he was just seven years old and joined an all-female traditional opera company in his 20s. There he learned to play various instruments and started to write folk songs. The National Gugak Center, which used to perform only court music, founded in 1979 a folk music group, but couldn’t find suitable folk music pieces to perform. Court music like Yeominrak여민락 could be played by an orchestra for up to an hour, but instrumental sanjo pieces are performed by solo musicians and folksongs are too short to last more than a few minutes per song. The folk music group needed something new and different to play and Seo Yong-seok came up with the idea of forming an ensemble of several musical instruments to perform sanjo pieces and adding percussion sounds to a string instrument piece. He is known to have never hurried in completing his compositions. His music is regarded not as flamboyant or technically complex as those of other sanjo musicians, but it is largely deemed generous and inclusive enough to encompass a wide range of music. Here’s Seo Yong-seok performing the jungjungmori중중모리 movement from his daegeum sanjo piece.

Jungjungmori Movement from Seo Yong-seok Style Daegeum Sanjo/ Daegeum by Seo Yong-seok





The term ‘pungryu풍류’ refers to enjoyment of the arts. In the old days, noblemen with refined tastes would gather to share their artistic views and enjoy music, painting, poetry and dance. The music piece most often performed at such gatherings was ‘Yeongsanhoisang영산회상,’ a collection of nine works. It takes 40 to 50 minutes to play the entire collection. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy the gentlemen’s passion for music, a piece titled ‘Cheonnyeonmanse천년만세’ is added at the end. ‘Cheonnyeonmanse,’ a collection of three works, is performed by many different instruments, which includes the gayageum, geomungo, daegeum, janggu, and danso, to name a few. Compared to other court music pieces, this orchestral piece of moderate tempo feels more cheerful and has a richer sound. For those reasons, it is performed often as background music at celebrations or traditional weddings. Let’s listen to the National Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra performing ‘Cheonnyeonmanse.’