Part 10. Korea achieves 100 million dollars in exports: The birth of a global economic powerhouse

Achieving 100 million dollars in exports, marking the birth of a global economic powerhouse

In November 1964, Korea recorded 100 million dollars in exports. The nation’s gross domestic product in 1960 was about 79 dollars, making Korea one of the poorest countries in the world. But Korea exported 100 million dollars of goods in just ten years since the truce agreement was concluded. This experience empowered the Korean people to escape poverty and it was the first outcome of the government’s Five-year Economic Development Plan in 1962.

The Five-year Economic Development Plan as a Strategy Based on Industrialization and Export-driven Growth

The key to the Economic Development Plan that began in 1962 was the government-led growth strategy based on the export-driven industralization. From the mid-1960s, Korea started building industrial parks comprised of makers of nylon, textiles, clothing, and other light industries. The second phase of the Economic Development Plan shifted its focus from light to heavy chemical industry, and the government started promoting the heavy industry in earnest in the third phase. Koreans also overcame the Oil Shock in the 1970s to enter the construction market the Middle East and make money there, turning the crisis into an opportunity to nurture the chemical engineering sector and transforming the nation’s industrial structure.





Marking Korea’s 10 Billion Dollar Export (1977)

ⓒ KBS

U.S. Weekly Magazine Newsweek’s Cover Story

“The Koreans Are Coming” (1977)

ⓒ KBS

Korea Records 10 Billion Dollars in Exports and Performs the Miracle on the Han River In 1977, Korea recorded 10 billion dollars in exports and 1,000 dollars in national income, achieving these milestones four years earlier than planned. In June 1977, U.S. Weekly magazine Newsweek featured a cover story titled “The Koreans Are Coming” with a picture of Koreans marching across the globe while carrying the Korean flag. Also, global media outlets oten used the expression “the miracle on the Han River” to applaud Korea’s rapid industrialization and economic growth.



