N. Korean-style New Town Project

ⓒ KBS News

Since 2021, North Korea has been actively pursuing an ambitious housing development plan for Pyongyang, committing to build 50,000 homes in the capital by 2025, which translates to approximately 10,000 units per year.





The housing construction project is now in its final stages, with 40,000 units already completed.





Leader Kim Jong-un has demonstrated a keen personal interest in developing new, impressive streets and apartments, following in the footsteps of his predecessors who were known for their grand construction initiatives.





North Korea's construction projects are characterized by their distinctive approach of mobilizing military personnel and employing rushed construction methods, a speed-driven strategy that has raised significant concerns about potential serious side effects.





Let's dive deeper into the details of what is known as the "North Korean-style new town project".