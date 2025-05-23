Breakup, Han / Chuwolmanjeong / Hwacheong

In the old days, the only way to contact someone far away was to send a letter. There being no postman, however, a commoner had to ask someone traveling to an area near the recipient’s address to deliver the letter. There was no guarantee that the letter would be delivered on time or delivered at all. In some cases, it would take several months for a letter to reach the destination. So, it is very easy to imagine how the recipient would appreciate a letter. Female gagok banyeop반엽 describes the feelings one gets upon receiving a love letter. The song tells the sender “If you care enough to send me a letter, come see me yourself.” Just like there are minor and major keys in western music, there are wujo우조 and gyemyeonjo계면조 in Korean music. Banyeop is half wujo and half gyemyeonjo. It seems banyeop is perfect for communicating mixed feelings – happy to receive a letter from the loved one while feeling resentful toward the loved one for not being there in person. The first song for this week’s Sounds of Korea is “Breakup, Han” sung by Modern Gagok. It’s a variation of “Sangsabyeolgok상사별곡,” the poem-based song about the pain of waiting for the loved one to return.

Breakup, Han/ Sung by Modern Gagok





This week’s artist is pansori diva Lee Hwajungseon who enjoyed huge popularity during the Japanese colonial period. Pansori used to be monopolized by male singers, but women started singing pansori arias in the late Joseon period, starting with Jin Chae-seon진채선. But the heyday of female pansori singers was brought by Lee Hwajungseon, whose real name was Lee Bong-hak이봉학. Her stage name Hwajungseong means a divine maiden among the flowers. She was born about a century earlier, but not much is known about her personal life, like her birthday, hometown, or how she came to learn pansori. Some say that she was born in the late 1980s in Busan or Beolgyo벌교 in Jeollanam-do Province, and she married at a young age and lived a life of an ordinary housewife. But when she saw a performance by star singer Song Man-gap송만갑 in her late teens, she was so captivated by the sound, she ran away from home to learn pansori. It was very rare for a married woman to leave her family to learn to sing. Luckily, she ended up in a gisaeng training school in Seoul and got to study voice music from such pansori stars as Song Man-gap and Jeong Jeong-ryeol정정렬. Although her looks were said to be plain, her voice was reportedly as beautiful as bubbling spring water. Together with master singer Im Bang-wul임방울, she left the most number of gramophone albums during the colonial period. She is also known for her many social achievements such as helping other girls to learn pansori by meeting with local businessmen and raising funds for the construction of a girls’ school and organizing a protest against discrimination of gisaeng entertainers. These achievements demonstrate that she was not only a great singer but also an activist who was very courageous and driven. Sadly, she died in 1943 when the ship was on capsized on the way home from Japan. Let’s listen to Lee Hwajungseon singing “Chuwolmanjeong,” an aria from pansori Simcheongga심청가 which is about Sim Cheong longing to see her father.

Chuwolmanjeong/ Sung by Lee Hwajungseon





The Buddhist faith believes in ‘samsara,’ or rebirth in which a person undergoes the eternal cycle of birth, death and rebirth. It is believed that it takes 49 days to judge a person’s life and decide what he would be born as in the next life. If the person committed many sins in the previous life, he would be born as an animal in the next life, and if he acted kindly and performed many good deeds, he would be born into heaven. Nobody can tell how one would end up. So, people still living on this earth pray for their loved ones to be born as higher beings, and this prayer service held in Buddhist temples is called “Yeongsanjae영산재.” This grand ceremony would be held for three days, so monks would decorate the temple with Buddhist paintings and invite monks specializing in Buddhist chants and even Buddhist dancers. Yeongsanjae encompasses various cultural traditions of Buddhism, which was why the whole process was designated as Korea’s intangible cultural heritage and inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Nowadays, the monks of Bongwonsa Temple in Seoul hold Yeongsanjae on Memorial Day, June 6th, to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives to defend the country. Let’s listen to “Hwacheong” sung by Buddhist monk Songam.