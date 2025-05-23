Part 11. Overseas Construction, the Force that Propelled the Korean Construction Industry to Another Level

Recording $1 Trillion in Overseas Construction
On December 30th, 2020, a light show celebrating the birthday of BTS member V took place at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Light shows at the Dubai skyscraper are permitted generally for government publicity videos of global business ads. It was Korean building technology that raised the world’s tallest building and the United Arab Emirates’ pride. By the end of 2024, Korea’s accumulated overseas construction orders exceeded one trillion dollars.
The construction of the Pattani-Narathiwat expressway in Thailand (1965)
ⓒ KBS
The Beginning of Overseas Construction, ‘Korean Road’
The Pattani-Narathiwat expressway in Thailand is called ‘Korean Road.’ This is the first overseas construction project won by a Korean company. Although lacking equipment and technology, Korea made it up with the Korean people’s typical work ethic and challenging spirit. In spite of incurring a loss of three million dollars, this experience became the foundation of the development of the Korea’s construction industry.
(Left) Jubail Industrial Port (1976)
(Right) Lybia’s Great Manmade River Project (1983)
ⓒ KBS
The Oil Shock, an Opportunity to Enter the Middle Eastern Construction Market
When the Oil Shock in the 1970s threw the world economy into panic, Korea entered the Middle Eastern construction market overflowing with oil money. Starting with a Saudi highway, Korean contractors built the Jubail Industrial Port and completed the Great Manmade River Project of Libya to prove the superiority of Korean building techniques and gain international trust.
(Clockwise from upper left)
(1) Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia (2) Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE
(3) 1915 Ҫanakkale Bridge in Turkey (4) Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore
ⓒ KBS
Leading Global Projects with Cutting-edge Technology
Since the 1990s, Korean contractors have completely global projects with their cutting-edge technology. They are demonstrating their technological capabilities and strengthening international competitiveness by participating in the construction of world-class landmarks, such as the nuclear power plant in the UAE, the Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore, and the world’s longest suspension bridge 1915 Ҫanakkale Bridge in Turkey.