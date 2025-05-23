Part 11. Overseas Construction, the Force that Propelled the Korean Construction Industry to Another Level

Recording $1 Trillion in Overseas Construction

On December 30th, 2020, a light show celebrating the birthday of BTS member V took place at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Light shows at the Dubai skyscraper are permitted generally for government publicity videos of global business ads. It was Korean building technology that raised the world’s tallest building and the United Arab Emirates’ pride. By the end of 2024, Korea’s accumulated overseas construction orders exceeded one trillion dollars.





The construction of the Pattani-Narathiwat expressway in Thailand (1965)

ⓒ KBS

The Beginning of Overseas Construction, ‘Korean Road’ The Pattani-Narathiwat expressway in Thailand is called ‘Korean Road.’ This is the first overseas construction project won by a Korean company. Although lacking equipment and technology, Korea made it up with the Korean people’s typical work ethic and challenging spirit. In spite of incurring a loss of three million dollars, this experience became the foundation of the development of the Korea’s construction industry.





(Left) Jubail Industrial Port (1976) (Right) Lybia’s Great Manmade River Project (1983) ⓒ KBS