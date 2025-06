Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond are back in the studio for Move Spotlight! First up is the film Hi-Five. It’s a bold superhero film by Kang Hyeong-cheol and utilizes CGI often, leading to a large production budget. Will be on track to make back the costs? Only time will tell. Our film critics also review Sinners. This story is set in old Mississippi. It has a big budget and a creative new story making it standout in Hollywood. It stars Michael B. Jordan who actually plays two characters, twin brothers nicknamed Stack and Smoke.