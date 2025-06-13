Menu Content

Lee Jae-myung Government’s N. Korea Policy

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2025-06-11

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News
Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party has clinched victory in South Korea's 21st presidential election, emerging from a politically charged period marked by martial law and presidential impeachment.

In the domain of foreign policy and national security, he has embraced a pragmatic diplomatic approach that consistently prioritizes safeguarding South Korea's national interests.

Unlike its predecessor, the new South Korean administration appears to be steering towards a path of reconciliation and cooperation with North Korea, displaying tentative signs of willingness to revive inter-Korean dialogue.

Furthermore, the newly elected South Korean president has articulated a broader vision aimed at ultimately achieving a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

Considering the intricate geopolitical landscape—characterized by strained inter-Korean relations, North Korea's persistent nuclear ambitions, the deepening alliance between North Korea and Russia, and a complex network of international security challenges—what strategic pathways will the Lee Jae-myung administration explore moving forward?

We delve into an in-depth examination of the new Seoul government's perspective on North Korea and its potential strategies for inter-Korean relations and security challenges.
