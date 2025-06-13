Passage from Chunhyangga / Five Hundred Years / Beompi Jungnyu

The word ‘chu-eo-ju-da추어주다’ means to praise someone in an exaggerated way. For example, when a baby who used to crawl begins to stand and take their first steps, the adults gather around and watch, clapping loudly and saying “Well done! Well done!” with each tiny step. To be brutally honest, the baby’s walking can hardly be considered “good,” but behind those cheers is an encouraging message and a heartfelt wish that they’ll do even better in the future. The word chuimsae추임새 comes from this Korean verb chueojuda. In pansori, chuimsae refers to the exclamations made by the drummer or the audience, such as “Great!” or “That’s it!” in response to the singer’s performance. Sometimes, these exclamations come naturally when the singing is particularly moving or powerful. At other times, when the singer seems tired or slightly off rhythm, the audience might shout even louder to cheer them on. It’s through this exchange of energy between the performer and the audience that the singer finds the strength to complete an entire pansori performance, which can last for several hours. The first piece we have for you today is a passage from pansori Chunhyangga춘향가 where Magistrate Byeon변 comes to Namwon to start his job. Here’s fusion gugak국악 band Fullmoon Project singing the modernized version of this pansori song.

Passage from Chunhyangga/ Sung by Fullmoon Project





This week’s artist is haegeum 핵금 virtuoso Yoo Woo-chun of the late Joseon Dynasty. Although his father was a nobleman, his mother was a servant, so he lived as a slave in a general’s household. It is said that his half-brother later paid to have him registered as a free man. Yoo Woo-chun learned to play the haegeum and once became a court musician, he resolved to become the very best, devoting himself to practice day and night. Eventually, in Hanyang, today’s Seoul, “Yoo Woo-chun’s haegeum” became a household name. Anyone else would have been satisfied with this level of fame, but not Yoo Woo-chun.

The haegeum is a small, portable instrument with only two strings, but it’s capable of producing a wide range of sounds. Because of its size and versatility, it was often used by beggars, who would carry it around and perform on the streets. They would mimic sounds like the buzzing of mosquitoes or the croaking of frogs, and people loved these kinds of entertaining performances.

But the music Yoo Woo-chun played was quite different. It was so complex and refined that ordinary listeners often couldn’t fully understand it, and some would even start to nod off while listening. The haegeum master had always lamented that the public failed to truly appreciate his music even though his name was known all around the country. This episode shows that the struggle between public appeal and artistic integrity was something not even Yoo Woo-chun could avoid. Let’s listen to “Five Hundred Years” performed by haegeum musician Kim Young-jae.

Five Hundred Years/ Haegeum by Kim Young-jae





"Beompi Jungnyu범피중류" is a well-known passage from the pansori Simcheongga심청가, which depicts Sim Cheong’s journey as she boards a merchant ship to be offered to the sea god as a sacrificial offering. Leaving behind her weeping father and her beloved hometown, Sim Cheong boards the ship, never to return. After several days, the ship arrives at Indangsu인당수, the sea of self-sacrifice. True to its ominous reputation, Indangsu is cloaked in thick fog, with violent waves and howling winds. In the middle of the sea, the sailors hurriedly perform a ritual to appease the sea god. Then, they urge Sim Cheong to jump into the water. She turns toward her hometown, bows in farewell to her father, and stumbles toward the edge of the ship before jumping into the sea.

This section begins with slow, calm singing that paints the beauty of the scenery, but as the ship nears Indangsu, the rhythm quickens, and the music becomes tense and dramatic to reflect the urgency of the moment. Today’s Beompi Jungnyu is sung by Ahn Sook-sun and accompanied by the KBS Traditional Music Orchestra.