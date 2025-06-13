Part 12. The Opening of the Gyeongbu Expressway

The opening of the Gyeongbu Expressway, the artery of the land

On July 7th, 1970, the Gyeongbu Expressway linking Seoul and Busan opened. Its construction was a massive national project that cost a large part of the government budget. Debates ensued about the priority of the expressway construction and potentially unbalanced development of the land but the project moved forward due to its role in promoting economic efficiency.





The monument marking the completion of the Gyeongbu Expressway

ⓒ KBS

Gyeongbu Expressway construction site

ⓒ KBS

Traveling to everywhere in the country within a day It took 12 hours to travel from Seoul to Busan by rail back then. But the Gyeongbu Expressway shortened the travel time to around five hours, allowing people to travel everywhere in the country within a single day. Songs about the Gyeongbu Expressway became highly popular and people had a huge interest and large expectations about it.





Ceremony marking the completion of the Gyeongbu Expressway

ⓒ KBS

The catalyst of industrialization and transport innovation The Gyeongbu Expressway became the foundation for logistics innovation. The heavy chemical industrial complexes in Ulsan and Pohang were built along the expressway and drove the government-led five-year economic development plan. By the late-1970s, the traffic volume on the expressway surpassed that of rail transport and the Gyeongbu Expressway became the most travelled expressway in Korea by the mid-1980s. Several other expressways, such as the Namhae, Yeongdong, and Guma expressways, were built since then to complete an arterial network of expressways across the land.





The Chupungryeong rest stop, Korea’s first expressway rest stop

ⓒ KBS