Girl group H1-Key will release a new album later this month.





The new album will drop on June 26, marking the group’s return nearly a year after their third EP Love or Hate. The previous release charted on iTunes in six regions, with lead single “Let It Burn” reaching No. 15 on Melon’s Hot 100.





The group rose to fame with the 2023 hit “Rose Blossom.” Earlier this year, they held their first fan concert “Find My Key” in Seoul.