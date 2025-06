ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Seventeen has ranked 3rd in Billboard’s midyear Boxscore for global tours.





The group earned $120.9 million from its “Right Here” world tour, ranking third on the list trailing Coldplay and Shakira.





The tour drew 842,000 fans across 30 shows in 14 cities from October 2024 to February 2025. The group also dropped its fifth studio album, Happy Burstday recently, selling over 2.26 million copies on day one.





Seventeen also marked its 10th anniversary with a celebratory outdoor concert in Seoul’s Han River.