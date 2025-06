ⓒ Fantagio

Cha Eunwoo of Astro will begin his mandatory military service on July 28.





He will serve in the Army's marching band, becoming the second Astro member to enlist after MJ.





The singer-actor, who debuted with Astro in 2016, is currently filming Netflix drama The Wonder Fools and a movie titled First Ride. He also appeared in IU’s newly released music video “A Beautiful Person.”