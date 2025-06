ⓒ THE BLACK LABEL

Actor Park Bo-gum will kick off his “Be With You” fan meet-and-greet tour in July.





The tour will begin in Yokohama, Japan, on July 26, with stops in eight more cities including Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta. The Korea leg is set for Aug. 1–2 at Jangchung Arena in Seoul.





This marks Park’s first fan tour in two years.