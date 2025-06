ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS will mark its 12th anniversary with a large-scale “Festa” celebration at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province.





The celebration will take place on June 13–14, featuring 20 booths, exhibitions, photo zones, hands-on activities, and a Spotify playlist corner.





The indoor venue replaces last year’s outdoor setup, which caused heat-related issues.





J-Hope will drop a new single, “Killin’ It Girl” featuring GloRilla, on June 13. V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook will complete military service by June 11, with Suga to follow on June 21.