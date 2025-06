ⓒ THE BLACK LABEL

Moon Seo-yoon, eldest daughter of Shinsegae Group president Chung Yoo-kyung, will debut in a new co-ed K-pop group.





She will use the stage name Annie and will be a member of the group AllDay Project, which is set to debut on June 23.





The new co-ed group is under The Black Label, produced by Teddy. The five-member act includes ex-Illit member Youngseo, former BigHit trainee Woochan, dancer Bailey, and model Tarzzan.