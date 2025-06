ⓒ ODD ATELIER

Jennie’s first solo LP Ruby earned spots on both Rolling Stone and Complex’s “Best Albums of 2025 So Far” lists.





The recognition makes her the only K-pop artist to be featured on both lists. Rolling Stone praised the album’s R&B-pop fusion style, while Complex highlighted Jennie’s vocal versatility and artistic growth.





The 15-track album, produced by Jennie herself, marks a bold new chapter in her solo career.