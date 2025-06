ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Seventeen’s fifth studio album Happy Burstday debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.





It marked the group’s third album to reach the No. 2 spot, following FML and Seventeenth Heaven.





The album sold over 2.5 million units in its first week—the highest for any K-pop release this year. It also topped multiple charts including Oricon and Melon.