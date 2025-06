ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Twice will kick off its sixth world tour next month.





The tour launches on July 19 in Incheon, following the release of its fourth studio album This Is For on July 11.





The group will perform in Japan, Macao, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia, with more cities to be revealed. The tour follows their record-setting fifth tour, which drew 1.5 million fans across 27 cities.