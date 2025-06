ⓒ AVEX MUSIC CREATIVE INC

Zico and Japanese singer Eill will feature in M-flo’s special release marking the group’s 25th debut anniversary.





As part of the group’s signature “Loves” series, M-flo announced it will release a new track titled “Eko Eko” featuring Zico and Eill, describing the cross-border collaboration as a genre- and language-defying effort.





Meanwhile, Zico will meet fans at his solo event COM-venience” in Seoul on July 5–6.