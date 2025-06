ⓒ BELIFT LAB

Enhypen’s sixth EP Desire: Unleash has debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.





It marks the group’s fifth Top 10 entry. The eight-track album sold over 2.14 million copies in its first week, second only to Seventeen for K-pop releases this year. It also topped iTunes charts in 12 regions as well as Oricon’s rankings.





The group will release its fourth Japanese single Yoi on July 29.