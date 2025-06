ⓒ KQ Entertainment

Ateez has made a comeback with their 12th EP, Golden Hour: Part 3.





Members described the album as a soundtrack for summer nights, with catchy hooks and vibrant choreography. The title track “Lemon Drop” is a light, refreshing track, marking a shift from the group’s usual intensity.





Following the chart-topping success of Golden Hour: Part. 2, Ateez will kick off a new world tour in July.