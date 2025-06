ⓒ SM Entertainment

Aespa unveiled teaser images and videos for their upcoming single Dirty Work.





The new single is set for release on June 27. Teaser images of Karina and Giselle reveal edgy styling, continuing the dramatic transformation seen in earlier previews of Winter and Ningning.





The single will be released in four versions, including a collaboration with American rapper Flo Milli.





Meanwhile, Aespa will also launch their third world tour in August, beginning with a three-night concert at KSPO DOME in Seoul.