Jung Yong-hwa of CNBlue will release his third solo EP, One Last Day next month.





The album will drop on July 3, and marks his first solo release in nearly two years, following Your City in 2023. It also coincides with the 10th anniversary of his solo debut.





To commemorate the milestone, Jung will also hold a solo concert titled Director's Cut: Our Fine Days, with details to be announced at a later date.