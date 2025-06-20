Jeongseon Arirang / Passage from Chunhyangga / Yukjabaegi

Tomorrow is ‘haji,’ the summer solstice, the day with the longest daylight. In the southern regions of Korea, where double cropping is practiced, barley must be harvested before rice seedlings can be transplanted. So, rice planting begins usually around the summer solstice. The ideal time to grow differs for each crop, and haji is the best time to plant rice. That’s why farmers are especially busy around this time of the year trying to finish planting before haji. At this time, timely and moderate rainfall is crucial, but as always, the weather rarely follows people’s wishes. Sometimes, farmers have to hold rituals for rain in times of drought and worry about the floods during the rainy season of ‘jangma장마.’

Today's first song is ‘Jeongseon Arirang정선아리랑,’ which begins with the lines “Will it snow, will it rain…” This folksong is about a woman who worries that the rising waters of the Auraji아우라지 River during the rainy season might keep her lover away. Its lyrics beautifully express her heartache and anxiety caused by the unpredictable rhythms of nature.

Jeongseon Arirang/ Sung by Kim Byung-ki & Park Kyeong-won





This week’s artist is pansori diva Choi Seung-hee who succeeded the legacy of Jeong Jeong-ryeol정정렬, known for his version of pansori Chunhyangga춘향가.

Even though it’s the same Chunhyangga, the lyrics, rhythm, and melodic style can vary slightly depending on the singer. When we refer to the Jeong Jeong-ryeol version of Chunhyangga, we mean the Chunhyangga shaped and refined by master singer Jeong Jeong-ryeol. He reinterpreted the traditional Chunhyangga by adapting it to the popular melodies and storytelling styles of his time, creating a version that was both faithful to tradition and appealing to contemporary audiences. His style was fully inherited by master singer Kim Yeo-ran김여란, who then passed it on to Choi Seung-hee, another renowned pansori master. However, Kim Yeo-ran was not a gentle teacher. Choi Seung-hee had to plead and beg just to be taught, and even then, she might be taught only a line or two a day — if at all. It’s said that Choi Seung-hee could not master Chunhyangga even after seven years under her tutelage. At one point, she even gave up on pansori altogether. But much later, when she impulsively decided to pay her former teacher a visit, she returned to find Kim Yeo-ran, now frail and aged. Upon seeing her, Kim said, “Why did you come so late?” and then asked her to succeed the Jeong Jeong-ryeol version of Chunhyangga and pass it down to the future generations.

So, Choi Seung-hee did as her teacher told her to do and won grand prize at the Jeonju Daesaseupnori전주대사습놀이, the greatest gugak competition in Korea. Then she worked hard to pass down the Jeong Jeong-ryeol version of Chunhyangga while teaching at the Jeonbuk State Gugak Center and Chonnam National University. She passed away on May 10th at age 89. Currently, her daughter, master singer Mo Bo-kyung, is carrying on her mother’s legacy. Now let’s listen to Choi Seung-hee singing a passage from Chunhyangga where Lee Mong-ryong이몽룡 bids farewell to Chunhyang.

Passage from Chunhyangga/ Sung by Choi Seung-hee





Gochang in Jeollabuk-do Province is known as the place where Shin Jae-hyo, a late Joseon Dynasty scholar, organized and systematized pansori. It’s also the hometown of renowned pansori singers Jin Chae-seon진채선 and Kim So-hee김소희. It was also the birthplace of the poet Seo Jeong-ju서정주 and is home to a popular tourist destination, Seonunsa선운사 Temple also famous for its beautiful camelia flowers.





Along the furrows of Seonunsa, I went to see the camellias

But it was too early; they had not yet bloomed.

Only last year’s song of Yukjabaegi육자배기, sung by the woman at the makgeolli막걸리 house, lingered still.

Even that was left behind with a hoarse voice.





These are a few lines from Seo Jeong-ju’s poem “Seonunsa Donggu선운사 동구.” When he was young, Seo Jeong-ju was deeply moved by the Yukjabaegi melody sung by a woman at a makgeolli house in front of Seonunsa Temple. He described the song as “something that doesn’t just sate the hunger of the ears, but something that transforms the sight, adding beauty to everything you see between heaven and earth.” Sadly, when he returned to the place after the Korean War, he found the makgeolli house burned and the woman and her family dead. He wrote the poem in tribute to the woman’s sad fate. It seems appropriate to hear what Yukjabaegi sounded like, so here’s master singer Ahn Sook-sun singing “Yukjabaegi.”