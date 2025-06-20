Part 13. Jeon Tae-il writes a new chapter in the history of the Korean labor movement

Jeon Tae-il starts working at Pyeonghwa Market

Jeon Tae-il in his late teens got a job at Pyeonghwa Market in Cheonggyecheon in central Seoul to support his family. Back then, the market housed numerous sewing factories where female workers in their teens worked 16 hours a day with very little pay and no guaranteed day off. Pyeonghwa market was the shining symbol and also the dark underside of Korea’s rapid growth and industrialization.





Working conditions of a sewing factory in the 1970s

ⓒ KBS

Attempting to Get Protected by the Labor Standards Act While trying to find ways to help the laborers working in inhumane conditions, Jeon Tae-il discovered the Labor Standards Act and tried to change the working conditions. He conducted a survey on 126 Pyeonghwa Market workers and filed a petition with the government labor agency and the daily newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun published the actual state of Pyeonghwa Market. But still, nothing changed.





(Left) The letter Jeon wrote to Pres. Park Chung-hee (Right) Jeon Tae-il ⓒ KBS

The burning of the Labor Standards Act Jeon Tae-il despaired and was enraged at how the Labor Standards Act was ignored. He then prepared for the burning of the Act. On November 13th, 1970, Jeon Tae-il, holding a copy of the Labor Standards Act in his arms, set himself on fire. And he shouted the slogan “Abide by the Labor Standards Act” until he collapsed.





Jeon Tae-il, writing a new history of the labor movement After his death, the Cheonggy garment labor union was established. Carrying on his legacy, his fellow workers and his mother, Lee So-seon, helped found some 2,500 labor unions around the country in the 1970s alone, and their endeavors were a catalyst that sparked the great labor struggle of 1987. The sacrifice of labor activist Jeon Tae-il was one of the most defining turning points in Korea’s labor and democratization movement.





The late Lee So-seon, Jeon Tae-il’s mother

ⓒ KBS

1988 National Workers’ Congress

ⓒ KBS