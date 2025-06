Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet join us for Movie Spotlight again to review Small Fry, a low-budget Korean film by first-time feature director Park Joong-ha and actor-producer Kim Ho-won. Despite modest resources, this film gained surprising momentum after winning awards at the Jeonju International Film Festival. The story follows three artists who clash at a fishing hole. As the day goes on, tensions and rivalries get steadily more intense. We also review the film 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s long-awaited third installment in the zombie franchise. It follows a father, played by Aaron Taylor Johnson, and his son, played by Alfie Williams, venturing into the ruined UK mainland.