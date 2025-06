The first half of 2025 was shaped by domestic political instability and mounting trade tensions and tariff pressures from abroad. We are reviewing these key events and trends that defined the first part of the year, gain insight into Korea’s economic outlook, its main challenges and the Bank of Korea’s policy direction as well as the indicators the central bank will be watching closely in the months to come. To guide us, we’re joined in today’s interview by Lee Jae-won, Chief Economist and Deputy Governor of the Economic Research Institute at the Bank of Korea.