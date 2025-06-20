Evolving N. Korean Military

ⓒ KBS News

North Korea has been sending troops to support Russia's military operations in Ukraine since last year, significantly boosting its combat performance on the battlefield.





Initially vulnerable to drone warfare, North Korean troops have quickly adapted, gaining firsthand experience in modern combat tactics.





The North Korean military's approach to warfare has visibly changed, as demonstrated by recent special forces training exercises.





The country's aspirations clearly extend far beyond merely acquiring tactical insights and battlefield knowledge.





By providing weapons and deploying troops to Russia, North Korea anticipates substantial economic rewards. Through this strategic partnership, the country appears to be upgrading its conventional military capabilities.





Let's explore the underlying motivations driving North Korea's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and examine how this engagement is reshaping its military's operational expertise.