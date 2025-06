Over the past few months, there has been a dramatic change in the global aid and development landscape as US President Donald Trump moves to shut down USAID and subsequently dismantle the world’s largest foreign assistance program. South Korea and its new president, Lee Jae-myung, is yet to reveal its policy direction in regards to foreign assistance. To discuss the global challenges UN organizations, especially UNICEF faces as well as what role South Korea can play in these times, we have the Director of UNICEF’s Public Partnerships Division. Mandeep O’Brien in the studio with us. Ms. O'Brien has begun her UNICEF journey in India, with prior leadership roles as Country Representative in Sudan and Iran. She also spent time in academia and was recognized with the President of India’s Award for excellence.