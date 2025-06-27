Sinawi-Jajinmori Movement / Saetaryeong / Geomungo sangjo “Myeonggeum”

Multiculturalism refers to the idea that when the peoples of different languages and cultures come into contact, the goal is not for one group to assimilate into the other's culture, but for both to preserve their distinct identities while living in harmony. In Korea, this is often referred to as “bibimbap culture.” Unlike a melting pot, where everything is blended into a single uniform mixture,

bibimbap with its mix of meats and various seasoned vegetables creates a new and rich flavor by bringing diverse elements together while keeping each ingredient’s character intact.

In music, multiculturalism might be likened to sinawi시나위, a traditional Korean musical genre where multiple instruments perform their own improvised melodies, yet in harmony. As each instrument's melody meets and parts to create a unique resonance, it is often described as "harmony within dissonance" or "order within chaos." For everyone to freely share their stories, it is essential to listen to and respect the stories of others. And in learning that kind of respectful empathy, there may be no better teacher than sinawi, a music that shows how individuality and unity can thrive side by side.

Sinawi-Jajinmori Movement/ Gayageum by Won Jang-hyun, geomungo by Kim Moo-gil, ajaeng by Park Jong-seon, haegeum by Park Hye-seon, daegeum by Seo Yong-seok, piri by Han Se-hyun, janggo by Jang Deok-hwa





This week’s artist is pansori master Lee Dong-baek. Pansori is widely known as a musical tradition rooted in the Jeolla region of Korea. Within this tradition, there are two vocal styles: the dongpyeonje동편제 style which is known for its boldness and strength and the seopyeonje서편제 style noted for its sorrowful quality. But pansori was not exclusive to the Jeolla-do region. It also had a strong presence in the Chungcheong region, where the vocal style was called junggoje중고제.

Lee Dong-baek was born in the mid-1800s in Seocheon-gun County, Chungcheongnam-do Province, and his career lasted until 1950. He was an all-around pansori singer well-versed in all three styles of pansori mentioned above. He wasn’t a good student, so he dropped out of school and went to study pansori. In the book "Two Hundred Years of Pansori," master singer Lee Dong-baek is described as thus.





Shin Jae-hyo’s신재효 criteria for a great pansori performer were: first, appearance; second, storytelling; third, vocal mastery; and fourth, gesture and movement. And the one who fit these qualities most perfectly was Lee Dong-baek. He possessed a naturally pure and beautiful voice blended so harmoniously with expressive storytelling, rhythmic gestures, and dynamic movement that anyone who heard him would become utterly entranced.





This description illustrates that Lee Dong-baek was a flawless pansori singer. He was so popular in his time that when he performed at the Wongaksa원각사 Theater, even King Sunjong순종 listened to his performance through the telephone. Lee was especially renowned for his ability to improvise on the spot,

adapting his performance to the situation. His specialty was “Saetaryeong새타령” which means a bird song, so he found a way to insert that song into his repertoire whenever he performed. The most delightful feature of “Saetaryeong” is the singer mimicking the calls of various birds. Let’s listen to Lee Dong-baek’s rendition of “Saetaryeong.”

Saetaryeong/ Sung by Lee Dong-baek





Sanjo is an instrumental solo genre that originated in the late Joseon Dynasty, characterized by its improvisational style and dynamic rhythmic progression, creating a sense of gradual acceleration and emotional buildup. It is typically performed with janggu장구 accompaniment. The gayageum sanjo was the first to emerge, followed by the geomungo sanjo. Today, sanjo has expanded to include performances of western instruments like the guitar or piano, as well as on traditional instruments from other cultures, like the Chinese erhu. While sanjo is considered improvised, it generally begins with a foundational melody composed by a master musician. In general, sanjo pieces are classified by the name of the originator or most influential performer. Some examples include Kim Juk-pa김죽파 style gayageum sanjo or Shin Kwae-dong신쾌동 style geomungo sanjo. These days, more and more young musicians are creating and presenting their own original sanjo compositions. Today, let’s listen to one such work. Here’s “Myeonggeum,” a geomungo sanjo performed by Lee Jae-hae.