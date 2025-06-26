Jin to livestream fan concert for global fans

ⓒ Big Hit Music

Jin of BTS will livestream his upcoming fan concert in Japan in 10 regions around the world.

The event, set for July 12–13 at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, will be shown in 43 theaters in Korea and at select venues abroad. The two concerts will also be streamed live through the fan community platform Weverse.

The Osaka show is part of Jin’s solo fan concert tour, “#RunSeokjin_Ep. Tour,” which kicked off on June 28 in Gyeonggi Province. The tour also includes stops in the U.S. and Europe.