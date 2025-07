ⓒ Fantagio

Yoon Sanha of Astro will release his second solo EP, Chameleon, on July 15.

A teaser video unveiled with the news highlights the singer’s playful and relaxed sides, aligning with the EP’s title.

The new release comes a year after his first solo effort Dusk, which topped iTunes charts in multiple regions.

Recently, Astro celebrated its ninth debut anniversary with a two-day concert in Incheon.