Babymonster’s dance video for “Sheesh” hits 200 million views

Babymonster’s performance video for “Sheesh” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.





It has become the group’s first dance video to hit the milestone, and their fifth video overall to reach the 200 million mark. The clip was released four days after the group's debut EP Babymons7er dropped in April last year.





Babymonster has released its brand new single “Hot Sauce”, ahead of a second mini album slated for October.