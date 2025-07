ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Boy band TWS will make its official Japan debut on July 2 with the single “Nice to see you again”.





To promote the new single, the group will appear on THE MUSIC DAY 2025, one of Japan’s largest summer music shows, on July 5.





The group will embark on its first solo tour in Japan starting July 11, covering six cities with 13 concerts. The debut single includes three tracks, featuring a collaboration with Japanese artist Ayumu Imazu.